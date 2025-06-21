Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VB opened at $231.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.91. The company has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

