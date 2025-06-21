Applied Capital LLC Buys 12,038 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 4.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/16 – 06/20
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.