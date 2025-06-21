Applied Capital LLC Buys 12,038 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 4.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

