Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 12.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8%

WELL stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

