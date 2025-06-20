Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,758 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $54,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

