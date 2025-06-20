Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $298,644,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.