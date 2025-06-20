The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.12.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

