Promising Oil Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ServiceNow are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By buying oil stocks, investors gain exposure to the profitability of the oil sector but also take on risks tied to volatile global oil prices, geopolitical events and changing energy policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. 17,956,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,495. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $487.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.18. 9,824,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,222,007. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $24.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $980.29. 1,208,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $956.82 and a 200 day moving average of $972.45. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

