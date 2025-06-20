Promising Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 19th

MakeMyTrip, Airbnb, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that provide nonessential goods and services aimed at entertainment, travel and recreational activities. They include businesses such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, movie theaters, sports franchises and gaming or streaming platforms. Because they depend on consumers’ discretionary spending, leisure stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,204,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,535. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.17. 3,604,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL stock traded up $5.48 on Thursday, hitting $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $279.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44.

