Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,524 Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferrari by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ferrari by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,770,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $460.80 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $509.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

