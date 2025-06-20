Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 19th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, Nuvve, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or provide energy from renewable, low-carbon sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. Investors in these stocks aim to benefit financially from the transition to a cleaner energy mix while supporting environmental sustainability. Their performance is often influenced by government incentives, technological advances and shifting energy prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,053. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ:NVVE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,717. The stock has a market cap of $229.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,413. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 99,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. NWTN has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NVVEW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 449,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVEW

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Shares of GLLIW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 62,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,019. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLLIW

Further Reading