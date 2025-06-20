Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.1264 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

