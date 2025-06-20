Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,952.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,871.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,829.11. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

