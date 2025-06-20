Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

