MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 214,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 87,338 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $22.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.