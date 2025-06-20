Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of APD stock opened at $275.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

