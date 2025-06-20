Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 2,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Vallourec Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Dividend Announcement

About Vallourec

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.2546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. Vallourec’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

