Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 21,329,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 78,312,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Down 5.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £862,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative return on equity of 216.70% and a negative net margin of 225.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.