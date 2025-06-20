Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 8,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 52,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 135.86% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $705.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

