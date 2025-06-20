Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 8,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 52,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Trading Down 1.2%
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 135.86% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $705.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion.
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Dan Ives Just Unveiled His AI ETF—Does It Live Up to the Hype?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Congress’s May Stock Trades: What They Know That You Don’t
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- McDonald’s Is Down, But Long-Term Investors Can Still Take a Bite
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.