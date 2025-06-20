Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 11,942,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 57,401,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
RGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
