Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

