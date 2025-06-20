CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $292,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $119,067,000. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,039 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,299,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

