Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total transaction of $577,513.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,552,673.10. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total value of $5,836,104.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,048,632.36. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,512 shares of company stock valued at $73,590,232. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $695.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $615.32 and its 200-day moving average is $622.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

