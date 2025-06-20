Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 19.6% – Time to Buy?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report) rose 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 182,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,460,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Amigo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.37.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

