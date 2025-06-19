Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52. The company has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

