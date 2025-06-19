Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.
Terrace Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.
About Terrace Energy
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
