Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 105 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $468.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.27. The company has a market capitalization of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $418.88 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

