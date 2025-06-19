ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,955 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21,107.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after acquiring an additional 287,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $485.16 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $493.20. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,861 shares of company stock worth $109,595,558. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

