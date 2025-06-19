Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 786 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.