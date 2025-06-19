Bricktown Capital LLC Has $17.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bricktown Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 3.2% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.60.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

