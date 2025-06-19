Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $528.99 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

