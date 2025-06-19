Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.