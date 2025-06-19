ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5,077.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $761.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $716.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.41. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.