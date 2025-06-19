Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $525.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.71. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

