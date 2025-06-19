Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Sells 900 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

PEP opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

