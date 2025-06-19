United Advisor Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

