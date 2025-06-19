EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in EOG Resources by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.7%

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.95.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

