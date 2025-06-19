Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 283.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after buying an additional 3,062,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,636,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of APD stock opened at $275.32 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.