Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 20,648 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,574,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018,438 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

