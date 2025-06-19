Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $134.96 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $137.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

