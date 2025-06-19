Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $220.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.20 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.30%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

