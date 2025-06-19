Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $376.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

