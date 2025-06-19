Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13) Issues Earnings Results

Puma VCT 13 (LON:PU13 – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.42 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Puma VCT 13 had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 110.06%.

Puma VCT 13 Price Performance

LON:PU13 opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.68. The stock has a market cap of £169.33 million and a PE ratio of -12.69. Puma VCT 13 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 127 ($1.70).

Get Puma VCT 13 alerts:

Puma VCT 13 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a venture capital trust of Puma Investments specializing in growth funding to small and medium-sized companies. It prefers to invest in educational technology providers to high-performance sports apparel producers, carbon wheel manufacturers and digital influencer platform sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma VCT 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma VCT 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.