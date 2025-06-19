ERn Financial LLC Raises Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 126,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

