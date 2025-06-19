Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 50.39% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.