Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

KO stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.