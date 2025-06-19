Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,000. This trade represents a -396.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
