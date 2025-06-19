Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,000. This trade represents a -396.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DPG Free Report ) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 311,979 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund makes up about 2.9% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.