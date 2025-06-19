ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lowered its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,941 shares during the quarter. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.84% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000.

SMTH opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

