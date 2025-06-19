GFS Advisors LLC Buys 830 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,427,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,267,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

