Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 55,487 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises about 2.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.89% of Cincinnati Financial worth $205,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $145.70 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $113.70 and a one year high of $161.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.