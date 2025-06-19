Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 14,321 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

